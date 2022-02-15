ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Press: Time for Merrick Garland to flush Donald Trump

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBCAi_0eEttIQB00

On Jan. 5, marking the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, Attorney General Merrick Garland promised that, “following the facts,” the Justice Department would pursue anyone, no matter how powerful, responsible for planning and carrying out the assault on the U.S. Capitol. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

One month later, it’s fair to ask: “General, what are you waiting for? Why hasn’t Donald Trump yet been charged with any crime? How much more evidence do you need?”

True, DOJ has “aggressively pursued” those who actually broke into the Capitol, arresting over 725 rioters so far, several of whom are already serving prison terms. And the department’s reportedly still tracking down another 350 persons involved. But going after foot soldiers is not enough. What about the leader of the insurrection? What about Donald Trump? Every day, we see more evidence of his criminal conduct.

Read the account of Trump’s second impeachment trial in Rep. Jamie Raskin ’s (D-Md.) powerful new book, “Untitled.” While their goal was to remove Trump from office, not convict him of a crime, the impeachment managers laid forth a litany of Trump’s illegal actions leading up to and on the day of Jan. 6: personally pressing local election officials to falsify election results; inciting supporters to block election officials from certifying the election: all part of an attempt to overthrow the duly-elected U.S. government.

Documents obtained, over Trump’s objections, by the January 6 Select Committee reveal even more criminal behavior: efforts by Trump and his lawyers to persuade people to create false slates of presidential electors; lying in multiple courts of law about alleged voter fraud; pressuring the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and the Pentagon to seize local voting machines. Again, all with the intent of overturning the government.

Now the latest: A request from the National Archives that the Justice Department investigate possible criminal activity by Donald Trump by refusing to turn over 15 boxes of presidential papers — some of them classified and marked “top secret” — and taking them to Mar-a-Lago, instead. Clearly, this was no accident. These boxes contained items, like his famous “love letters” from North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, that Trump had cherry-picked for his hoped-for presidential library. Trump knew what the Presidential Records Act required, he just didn’t care.

For the same reason, Trump apparently used his cell phone to call House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and others on Jan. 6 — leaving no official record of White House calls, as required by law.

In fact, according to Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham , a general disdain for the law, led by the president himself, permeated the Trump White House. Everybody knew, for example, he ripped up presidential documents in violation of the law. So what? “He would roll his eyes at the rules, so we did, too,” Grisham told the Washington Post.

Capping it all off is reporting from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman ’s new book, “Confidence Man,” that plumbers were often summoned to the White House residence to free toilets clogged by official papers Trump had ripped up and tried to flush. Which gives new meaning to the phrase “document dump.”

What more evidence does he need? It’s time for Merrick Garland to flush Donald Trump.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Grassley, Johnson say DOJ 'failed' to follow order to declassify Trump-Russia records, demand production

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are blasting Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying he has "failed" to follow former President Donald Trump's order for the Justice Department to declassify all records related to the FBI’s original Trump-Russia probe, and demanding that he "produce those records to Congress and the American people without improper redactions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What sort of ‘comeuppance’ is in store for Trump?

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and former lead House impeachment manager, recently told Salon, “[Former president Donald] Trump will get his comeuppance” regarding the potential for criminal prosecution. Raskin added: “I mean, he’s as guilty as sin. He’s a one-man crime wave. … It’s going to catch up with Donald Trump, too.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Press
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell's losing battle against Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly spearheading a behind-the-scenes push to counter former President Donald Trump’s influence over the midterm elections. But while McConnell might win some battles, it’s clear that he’s losing the war. According to a new report from The New York Times, the...
POTUS
Axios

Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#The Justice Department#Doj#D Md
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Flushed or just lost to history? Trump leaves hole in the record

Former President Donald Trump says he never flushed history down a White House toilet. But some historians and public-interest advocates say that new details about Trump's habit of destroying documents — along with his decision to take at least 15 boxes of items home from Washington — have exposed holes in the law governing the preservation of White House records and threatened to muddy the picture of his presidency in ways that are significant for posterity and the rule of law.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Incredible Vanishing Trump Presidency

Donald Trump doesn’t like to read, and, apparently, he doesn’t want other people to read either. A series of reports this week have revealed how extensively the former president destroyed documents produced by his administration, in defiance of federal laws. When the House committee investigating January 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election received documents it had requested from the National Archives, some of them had been ripped up and then taped back together—the work, respectively, of Trump, who has long handled papers that way, and staffers, who were trying to comply with federal laws requiring records preservation.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

478K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy