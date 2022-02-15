ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wagatha Christie' latest: Coleen Rooney loses bid to bring High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent

By Sinead Butler
 3 days ago

Coleen Rooney has lost her bid to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt in another twist in the "Wagatha Christie" saga.

The additional claim was for misuse of private information which Rooney wanted to be heard alongside the libel case but she now has to cough up £65,000 towards Watt's legal costs on the judge's orders following the unsuccessful bid.

This is the latest decision in the ongoing legal battle between the footballer's wives which all began in 2019 when Rooney shared on social media how she had posted fake information to her Instagram stories in order to uncover who was leaking the information about her private life to the press.

She accused Vardy of leaking the stories to The Sun.

Rooney's claims about her elaborate months-long "sting-operation" to catch the person she calls the culprit led the public to infamously dub her as "Wagatha Christie."

Vardy has denied the accusations and is suing Rooney for libel.

