ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic-Nordic combined-Wrong turn costs Riiber his shot at gold

By Philip O'connor
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4iqw_0eEtssw200

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber won his race against time to compete in Tuesday's large hill/10 km event at the Beijing Olympics, but there was to be no gold medal miracle as a wrong turn on the ski course cost him dear.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on his arrival in China, the 24-year-old world number two got out of quarantine on Monday and led after the ski jumping round, but he was reeled in by compatriots Joergen Graabak and Jens Oftebro who took gold and silver.

"I had two days with very hard symptoms with corona and I was starting to train a little bit, building it a little bit up to perform on this day," a disconsolate Riiber told reporters.

"But I have been locked inside for two weeks, not breathing fresh air and not being friends with the snow and the cold weather here. So yeah, then the body's not working. I'm normally one of the better skiers as well, and today I was just bad."

Gold medallist Graabak had sympathy for Riiber and Kristjan Ilves, the Estonian who often trains with the Norwegians and who also tested positive for COVID-19 before finishing ninth on Tuesday.

"It must be really rough. I've seen them training in the hotel room and they've both been creative in dealing with the situation in the best possible way," Graabak said.

"I've been really impressed with the way they have handled the situation but of course, it's not ideal to stay inside for 10 days and then come straight out and compete in this condition."

Riiber appeared to suffer from a mental lapse at the end of the first lap, heading for the finish line instead of back onto the course for the remaining two laps.

That error cut his handsome lead of almost a minute, and he was soon swallowed up by the chasing pack.

"I was actually quite focused on the technique and the pace, and I was staring down and suddenly when I was raising the head, I see the finish line and then I thought, okay -- this is not my Olympics," he said with an ironic chuckle.

The world number two is hoping to recover in time for Thursday's team event.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Combined#Gold Medallist#Beijing Olympics#Olympic Nordic#Zhangjiakou#Estonian#Norwegians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
The Spun

Olympic Skater Apologizes For Distasteful Hand Gesture

A Russian Olympic skater has apologized for giving the bird after a victory over the United States. Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense to anyone after making a middle finger gesture as he crossed the finish line. Aldoshkin, along with two teammates, claimed silver in...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses

BEIJING (AP) — Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while Russian teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics. Shcherbakova performed a near-flawless free skate to leap over the 15-year-old Valieva, the leader after the short program. Valieva threw up her arms in resignation and disgust after her program. Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova leaped to silver with her quad-packed program while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto held onto the bronze medal.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy