Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has always had a lot to say. From his time with the New York Giants to his time with the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints to his latest stop with the Bengals, Apple has always been a talker. We have seen it on the field, on social media, and now we are hearing that he even talked trash to his own teammates…when he was a rookie! Former Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall, now a host of HBO’s Inside the NFL, reflected on his time with Apple and offered a stern warning well before Eli’s Super Bowl mishaps cost his team dearly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO