1-year-old run over by tractor in SC
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent a one-year-old to the hospital, according to officials.
Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing and crying, which they say is a good sign.
The child was transported to the hospital via helicopter.
