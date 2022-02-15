1-year-old run over by tractor in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent a one-year-old to the hospital, according to officials.

Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing and crying, which they say is a good sign.

The child was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

