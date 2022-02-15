ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

1-year-old run over by tractor in SC

By Joshua Kuhn
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpSVl_0eEtrr5W00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent a one-year-old to the hospital, according to officials.

Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing and crying, which they say is a good sign.

The child was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
City
Landrum, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 arrested after robbery at Gastonia bank

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called to the PNC Bank on New Hope Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a bank robbery that had just happened. Investigators said a suspect […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pilot from Charlotte dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A pilot from Charlotte has died after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate-85 on Wednesday afternoon, Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the plane was fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer. NC State Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Raymond John Ackley, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Sc#Landrum Fire Department#Qc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in crash on I-85 North near Freedom Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person died in a crash on northbound Interstate 85 near Freedom Drive in Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. near Exit 34 for Freedom Dr. All lanes were reopened around 8:45 a.m. Medic confirmed one […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy