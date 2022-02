Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, and a member of the iNRCORE family of brands, has announced the introduction of its first ceramic core chip inductor series for power applications – SMP0603. This new power series is ideal for use in test & measurement, industrial control and automotive sectors. These high-performance chip inductors can also be utilized in RF applications in commercial, medical and military markets.

ENGINEERING ・ 8 DAYS AGO