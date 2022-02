Some flurries this AM and again a batch of them Saturday AM. Otherwise cold until Sunday---with Sunday looking like a very nice day!. Next week we get busy with (2) systems of interest. The first looks to be a heavy rain/wind maker for us, the second will have some wintry weather involved but not sure yet how much of our area would be in that party. Something we’ll watch.

