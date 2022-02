When it comes to upcoming updates for Black Desert Online, the team is previewing some of the major quality of life updates that they're preparing for future updates. One of the updates that is already live is the extension of the automatic recall period of Gardens from one week to two weeks. This suggestion came from a player during the end of year CalpheON Ball’s Q&A session. This went live in the February 4th update along with removal of the restrictions on Trading and Imperial delivery when a character is tagged. The restrictions on Imperial crafting delivery are gone, and they do want to explore how to move carefully on this so they don't create a change that enables exploitation as they make it more convenient. Also in is the ability to change early level Narchillian weapons should someone begin training a class then feel like a different one would be a better fit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO