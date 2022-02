Given how much of the entertainment industry has shifted to a streaming-friendly mindset, it’s no surprise there’s no end in sight to the amount of attention and programming focusing on the digital era. It’s also no surprise that households need more and more streaming devices to keep up with everything coming out. And so with the most appropriate Netflix & Chill day of the year coming up — Valentine’s Day — it only makes sense to make sure your current devices are up to the challenge. And if they aren’t, there’s a sweet deal happening at Amazon giving customers a shot at buying the 2021 Apple TV 4K, with 32gb of memory, for one of the cheapest prices yet.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO