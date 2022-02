Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Peloton — Shares of the fitness company soared 25.2% after the firm announced it's replacing its founder and CEO John Foley and cutting 2,800 jobs, or about 20% of corporate positions. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, will become CEO and president and join Peloton's board. The rally came even after Peloton slashed its financial outlook for the full year.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO