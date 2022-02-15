ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL News: Calais Campbell Holds Off Retirement To Return For One Last Season

By Karl Batungbacal
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Baltimore Ravens failed to make the playoffs, many believed that defensive end Calais Campbell would be calling it a career. However, the man himself has since declared his intentions for next season. Campbell made it clear that he will be returning to the NFL after witnessing the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN believes the Bengals will address the offensive line through the 2022 NFL Draft and thinks they must pick “a minimum three” players for their line, via Field Yates. ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Bengals have been aggressive in free agency in the...
NFL
FanSided

5 targets for Ravens in 2022 NFL free agency

With NFL free agency set to arrive on March 16, here’s a look at five players the Ravens could target once things open up. While the Baltimore Ravens missed out on the playoffs in 2021, they’ve already shifted gears to 2022. This team has revenge on its mind and they’ll no doubt be aggressive in free agency to improve the roster.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens CB Marcus Peters expects to be healthy for training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to see a healthy and motivated Marcus Peters return to the field in 2022 and pick up where he left off prior to his injury. Peters is hoping for the same as the veteran cornerback continues to rehab a torn ACL that he suffered just prior to the start of the 2021 season. It was the first major injury that Peters had suffered during his NFL career, but he’s hoping to return in short order.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Bengals, Browns nab keepers; Ravens' WR search continues

A- Total picks: 10 · 10-7 Chase lit up the NFL in 2021. He broke the league record for the most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455, waltzed to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and keyed the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI. Carman played three different positions -- right guard, left guard and left tackle -- out of necessity after losing the starting job at right guard in November. He's since proven fairly valuable, replacing the struggling Hakeem Adeniji at times in Cincinnati's AFC Championship Game win, and he could very much become a reliable guard in the future. The promising Ossai had his year wiped out by a preseason wrist injury. Sample filled a rotational role, recording 1.5 sacks and 14 tackles. Shelvin only played considerable snaps in two games (Week 18 at Cleveland and Cincinnati's Divisional Round win over Tennessee). Smith was a backup whose chance at significant action came when Cincinnati rested its starters in Week 18. McPherson shook off occasional early struggles to become a lights-out clutch kicker late in the season, starting a perfect streak in Week 17 that carried into Super Bowl LVI; he joined Chase on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. Hill played ample snaps in a few games in 2021, manning a fill-in role otherwise. Evans became a nice spell back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. Hubert's rookie season ended in July as a result of a torn pectoral.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calais Campbell#Rams#Bengals#American Football#Nfl News#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals At#Sky Sports#M T Bank Stadium
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Buccaneers Odds to Land Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

With the need to replace Tom Brady at the forefront of their offseason plans, you can expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find themselves connected to every top quarterback available or involved in trade rumors as we march towards the NFL's new league year. Currently, the most attention-grabbing headline is...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post prefers the team to draft Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and thinks the team should even consider trading up from the No. 9 spot in order to avoid being beaten to the punch by another franchise. Chargers. The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to...
NFL
TexansDaily

NFL Top 50 Free Agents: Cowboys LB & QB Teddy Bridgewater to Texans?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio arguably had more hits than misses in last year's enormous free agency class, finding consistent starters in linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, nickel back Tavierre Thomas, and punter Cam Johnston. But, Houston's roster is set to lose 28 players to free agency this year and it...
NFL
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy