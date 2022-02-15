ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Company With the Best Work-Life Balance During COVID-19

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMTAI_0eEtqTzZ00 The COVID-19 pandemic scrambled the American workplace. Working from home became a rule rather than an exception at most companies. The Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which tracked the activity of individuals and households during the pandemic, has a question about working onsite at a workplace . In the District of Columbia, only 54% of people said they went to an office in the past seven days.

The effects of the virus on how people work, and from where, will not change soon. Another wave of the pandemic, caused primarily by the Omicron variant, has caused some companies to delay when they reopen. Others have told their workforces they can work from home permanently. The shift is so profound that Americans have started to leave homes where their companies are located to take up residence in areas they find more attractive for their lifestyles and pocketbooks.

Grappling with the considerable changes wrought by the pandemic, many American workers are looking for employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility and would make them feel valued. As workers increasingly seek out better opportunities, some major American employers stand out for the work-life balance they offer.

To identify the company with the best work-life balance. 24/7 Wall St. used data from Glassdoor’s Burnout on the Rise: Work-Life Balance in the U.S. During COVID-19 report. Glassdoor’s work-life balance ratings are based on U.S. employee reviews submitted in the past 18 months.

The companies considered span multiple industries, including finance, insurance, retail, education and real estate, but the largest share of companies on this list (seven in total) is in technology.

Some of the most commonly cited perks related to work-life balance among the companies on this list include unlimited paid time off, flexible work schedules and the ability to work from anywhere.

The company with the best work-life balance is Acuity Insurance, where the average rating was 4.9 out of 5.0. This insurance company is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The data was compiled using Glassdoor reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees between March 15, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021. Only companies with at least 75 work-life balance ratings between those dates were included.

To measure employee sentiment and discussion of work-life balance related topics, Glassdoor looked at reviews posted between Sept. 1, 2019, and Sept. 28, 2021, that include “mental health” or “burnout” keywords. Glassdoor designated reviews that mention these keywords in the “Pros” section as having positive sentiment, and conversely, designate reviews using these keywords in the “Cons” section as negative sentiment.

Click here to see all the companies with the best work-life balance.

America's Best Companies to Work For, According to Black Workers

As we observe Black History Month, one question of interest is what are America’s best companies for Black workers? Recent findings from Glassdoor, a workplace review site, have helped to answer that question.  To identify America’s best companies to work for, according to Black workers, 24/7 Wall St. examined Glassdoor’s “10 Companies That Black Employees […]
How to Find the Healthiest Work-Life Balance for You While Working from Home

Today, a lot of people are working from home due to the pandemic. As you know, working from home has its perks, but it also has some drawbacks. One, in particular, is that it disrupted our work-life balance. The good news is that there are ways to normalize your new way of life. To give you a better view, here are some ways to find a work-life balance while working from home.
Fast Company

Who is responsible for protecting work-life balance? It depends who you ask

Over the course of her career, Tiffany Jung experienced different challenges maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. When she began her career at a law firm, Jung says there was no such thing as work-life balance (or the sometimes-preferred term, work-life integration). Employees were expected to log significant hours, be available at all times, and even cancel vacations at a moment’s notice.
Crain's Cleveland Business

Q&A: In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'

A decade from now, offices shall be used for one thing and one thing only: quality time with colleagues. This seemingly bold prediction comes from Prithwiraj Choudhury, a Harvard Business School professor and expert on remote work. "We will probably in 10 years stop calling this 'remote work'. We'll just...
Rolling Stone

10 Work Perks Companies Should Offer in the Battle to Attract and Retain Employees

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As the world has changed in the past couple of years, so too have employees’ expectations about their work. Employees are putting their personal fulfillment and work-life balance first, which for many has meant changing roles, jobs or even entire career paths. But as the exodus of employees continues, many companies are left wondering how to retain their employees or attract new ones to take their place.
yourbigsky.com

Maintaining our work life balance as the world changes

The start of the pandemic in 2020 forced many employees from multiple workplaces to start working from home to prevent the virus from rapidly spreading. Some are still working from home while others are starting to go back into the office a few days a week and work remote other days. Others have started to go back to work completely. Regardless, employees are still prone to burnout from work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Upworthy

CEO allegedly tells employees to 'go somewhere else' if they want to work from home, so they all quit

The pandemic has changed the dynamic of work environments, possibly for good. Many offices were initially forced to adapt to the pandemic and asked employees to work from home as a result. As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic waned, businesses re-opened and many companies offered flexible options to employees in the wake of the health crisis. But, some companies have strictly demanded that employees return to the office. The pandemic has seen employees become more cognizant of their own rights, which has forced many companies and bosses to adapt. From better pay and benefits to providing a healthy work environment, companies are finally being made to work to keep their workforce. One employee claimed that their boss forced them to return to work from the office before instantly regretting it, according to Bored Panda.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Why indefinite remote work is bad for Gen Z

While executives, employees, and scholars debate the future of work, the fate of the office lies in wait. Its original identity as the central setting of most of one's adult life remains threatened by uncertainty over the future of COVID and a newfound skepticism of its true impact on employee productivity. Certainly, there has been plenty of fodder for both sides of the debate: With remote work comes flexibility, an easier ability to provide things like child care, and reduced cost of travel, while on the other hand, those that prefer the office point to benefits like collaboration, face-to-face networking, and improved productivity.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
outsidemagazine

It's Easy to Find Work-Life Balance. Just Find the Meaning of Life.

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Before I became a journalist, one of the best jobs I had was waiting tables at a barbecue restaurant atop a little bump on Snowmass Mountain called Sam’s Knob. My daily commute involved riding a high-speed chairlift, and I was guaranteed an hour and 15 minutes of snowboarding every morning before my shift. Tips were good, so I could afford to work four days a week, thus netting myself another three days to snowboard. Sam’s was where I learned that fresh snow made a sound when you were surfing through it: shhhh, softer than a whisper.
JOBS
Washington Times

"Best job in America" pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
JOBS
