The Company With the Best Work-Life Balance During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic scrambled the American workplace. Working from home became a rule rather than an exception at most companies. The Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, which tracked the activity of individuals and households during the pandemic, has a question about working onsite at a workplace . In the District of Columbia, only 54% of people said they went to an office in the past seven days.

The effects of the virus on how people work, and from where, will not change soon. Another wave of the pandemic, caused primarily by the Omicron variant, has caused some companies to delay when they reopen. Others have told their workforces they can work from home permanently. The shift is so profound that Americans have started to leave homes where their companies are located to take up residence in areas they find more attractive for their lifestyles and pocketbooks.

Grappling with the considerable changes wrought by the pandemic, many American workers are looking for employment opportunities that offer greater flexibility and would make them feel valued. As workers increasingly seek out better opportunities, some major American employers stand out for the work-life balance they offer.

To identify the company with the best work-life balance. 24/7 Wall St. used data from Glassdoor’s Burnout on the Rise: Work-Life Balance in the U.S. During COVID-19 report. Glassdoor’s work-life balance ratings are based on U.S. employee reviews submitted in the past 18 months.



The companies considered span multiple industries, including finance, insurance, retail, education and real estate, but the largest share of companies on this list (seven in total) is in technology.

Some of the most commonly cited perks related to work-life balance among the companies on this list include unlimited paid time off, flexible work schedules and the ability to work from anywhere.

The company with the best work-life balance is Acuity Insurance, where the average rating was 4.9 out of 5.0. This insurance company is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The data was compiled using Glassdoor reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees between March 15, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2021. Only companies with at least 75 work-life balance ratings between those dates were included.

To measure employee sentiment and discussion of work-life balance related topics, Glassdoor looked at reviews posted between Sept. 1, 2019, and Sept. 28, 2021, that include “mental health” or “burnout” keywords. Glassdoor designated reviews that mention these keywords in the “Pros” section as having positive sentiment, and conversely, designate reviews using these keywords in the “Cons” section as negative sentiment.

