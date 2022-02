What makes Girl Scout Cookies so delicious and irresistible? I would argue that there are plenty of choices in the cookie aisle at the grocery store that are just as good, if not better, cookie options. Is it just the fact that we're told we can't have them for the majority of the year? Does it play tricks with our brain and make us crave them in the limited time they're available. I will say this, you can try other mint cookies and they just don't seem to have that extra bit of deliciousness that a Thin Mint does. Whatever the reason we love them so, we can rejoice as Girl Scout Cookies are now available for order! Hooray!

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO