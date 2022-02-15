Glenn Sanford Built a Billion-Dollar Business on a Foundation of Simply Never Giving Up

It feels like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) weren’t a thing a couple of years ago. Certainly not in the mainstream. If they were mentioned at dinner parties (were those allowed two years ago?), most around the table would likely remain blank-faced and glassy-eyed. You’d likely find yourself trying to grasp the concept while a shouty fellow guest attempted to explain it to you across the cheese board. You might then nod along, furiously Googling what “fungible” means under the table. Yet over the past two years, NFTs have suddenly become more prominent. Today there might be a flicker of recognition among many, while others have cottoned on and want a piece of this exciting market. The pandemic helped; what better time for a virtual concept to thrive than when physical contact is banned and digital communication is being nurtured?

