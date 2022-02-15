ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden Didn't File Paperwork In Time For 22-23 Opt-In With 76ers

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Harden did not officially opt in to his deal for the 22-23 season before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, a source confirmed to The Athletic. "The paperwork was...

basketball.realgm.com

fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Calls Out James Harden For Saying He Left The Nets To Win: "What Are You Insinuating? That The Guys In Brooklyn Didn't Want To Win?"

While both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers seem more or less happy with the trade that saw Ben Simmons and James Harden swap teams along with a few teammates, the move hasn't gone over so well with some fans and media members. The fact that Harden just became a Net last year and has already moved on to another team has rubbed a few people the wrong way, with the Beard catching some heat for his decision to push for a move.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Fischer: Kevin Durant made call that ended James Harden time in Brooklyn

Whenever the Nets faced a major decision, Sean Marks would consult his top players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joe Harris. In the era of player empowerment, that’s not surprising. And one would have to assume that Ben Simmons will join that list now that Harden is gone.
NBA
DallasBasketball

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s $47,366,760 Sixers mistake, revealed

Right after the news broke that James Harden had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the star guard would be exercising his 2022-23 player option worth $47,366,760. However, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice later said Harden had actually not picked up that player option with the Sixers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets news: James Harden fires veiled shot at Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving after Sixers trade

James Harden is now officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He hasn’t made his debut for the Sixers just yet, but you can already sense from the things he’s been saying that he’s absolutely delighted to be with his new team. In the same light, Harden also decided to fire a bit of a shot at his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, and his ex-teammates in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
NBA
FanSided

The James Harden – Kevin Durant relationship sounds much worse than we thought

In the aftermath of the blockbuster trade that sent Nets point guard James Harden to Philadelphia, those close to Kevin Durant reveal his trade involvement. In one season, the Nets Super Three fell apart like dominos. The team camaraderie that initially brought Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving dissolved during the 2021 season, and by the trade deadline, only Durant is the one who’s been on the roster all year. The Kyrie Irving vaccine debacle has strained the Nets to accommodate him after a two-month absence, while Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er due to a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons.
NBA
CBS Sports

James Harden says Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated played 'very minimal' role in desire to seek trade to Sixers

James Harden was introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday morning after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline day last Thursday, where the Nets landed a package built around Ben Simmons in return. In the midst of Harden speaking on how excited he is to work with Joel Embiid, be coached by Doc Rivers and proclaim emphatically that the Sixers would win a championship this season, he was asked about his exit from Brooklyn.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Four Buyout Options to Bolster the 76ers’ Bench

Christmas has come and gone for Philadelphia 76ers fans. The long-awaited Ben Simmons fiasco is finally over. The team landed the star it has been searching for for the last eight months. James Harden is now a Sixer. Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office still need to improve the...
NBA
NESN

Did James Harden Take Subtle Shot At Kyrie Irving In 76ers Presser?

March 10 can’t come soon enough. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet for the first time since their blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden deal at Wells Fargo Center. There were rumors and rumblings for months, and finally the two teams were able to come to an...
NBA
NBA

James Harden confident in title run with 76ers this season

James Harden has arrived in Philadelphia and, for him, it was a move he was waiting to have happen for a while. Harden was introduced to the media on Tuesday and told reporters that he had had his eye on playing for the 76ers dating back to the end of his Houston days.
NBA

