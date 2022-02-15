James Harden Didn't File Paperwork In Time For 22-23 Opt-In With 76ers

While both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers seem more or less happy with the trade that saw Ben Simmons and James Harden swap teams along with a few teammates, the move hasn't gone over so well with some fans and media members. The fact that Harden just became a Net last year and has already moved on to another team has rubbed a few people the wrong way, with the Beard catching some heat for his decision to push for a move.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO