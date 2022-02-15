DIY: Queen Of Hearts Fascinator

February is National Bird Feeding Month and Maker Monday crafters will create a DIY bird feeder when they meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in Rodman Public Library’s Main Auditorium. The feeder will be made using wooden craft sticks, glue and twine. Led by Nicole Brown, Maker Monday is an in-person craft program for adults that is held monthly on select Mondays. All materials are provided free of charge, thanks to Friends of Rodman Library, but space is limited and registration is required for each session. To register for Maker Monday sessions, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107, or visit Rodman Public Library’s online calendar at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
