Ale Academy: English Porter

If you haven’t been to The Filling Station Microbrewery in Traverse City, it’s a must-visit. They’re known for their wood-fired flatbread pizzas and high-quality, diverse beer menu. One of the latest brews from them is one surely not to miss — their Fjord Norwegian Farmhouse Ale. Clocking in at 4.6% ABV, this ale can certainly be considered “sessionable,” which is perfect because you’ll definitely want more than one. The enticing aroma is reminiscent of lemongrass, orange, and subtle notes of ripe melon. Taking after the aroma, the flavor is quite similar, and the addition of white wheat adds a pleasant tanginess, noticeable especially mid-palate. An especially unique element of this beer is the yeast, called Kveik. Used for countless generations by farm brewers and small breweries in Norway, kveik has become a rising star globally. As reflected in this beer, certain strains are known for imparting citrus or tropical flavors. Enjoy a glass in-house or get a growler to-go at 642 Railroad Place in Traverse City. (231) 946-8168, thefillingstationmicrobrewery.com.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO