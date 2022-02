No one lauds Russian President Vladimir Putin for his warmth, compassion, or love of democracy. He has used cyberattacks to meddle in U.S. elections and interfere with Ukraine’s internal affairs. He invaded Georgia in 2008 after a Georgian provocation and Crimea in 2014. He has continued to assist separatists in a civil war after Ukraine’s government failed to give promised autonomy to Ukraine’s eastern Russian-speaking regions. Now he has assembled 130,000 troops poised to invade the bulk of Ukraine that is left.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 HOURS AGO