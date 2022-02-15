The crypto regulation era is here

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Shopify’s spending dilemma, Jack Dorsey on CBDCs, and Sam Bankman-Fried on “crypto autumn.”. May I see your ID? That seems to be a theme in crypto lately as the industry races to put technology and policies in place before Washington does it for them. Circle and Coinbase have been busy, backing two tech initiatives called TRUST and Verite along with other key crypto players. The first seeks to comply with the FinCEN Travel Rule, while the second is a more generalized attempt to vouch for a person’s identity without necessarily disclosing it. The question is whether it will be enough to satisfy regulators — and appease crypto’s true believers, who think anything short of Satoshi Nakamoto-level anonymity is heresy.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO