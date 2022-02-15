ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The crypto regulation era is here

By Benjamin Pimentel, the Source Code team
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Gary Gensler dropped the hammer on BlockFi, showing that he’s serious about regulating crypto. But was that a win for the SEC? Or for BlockFi? I’m Ben Pimentel, and I’ve watched “Fiddler on the Roof” more than two dozen times. Gensler's crypto...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

How to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2022

How to bitcoin in 2022: There are more options than ever. Here is where to start. Flying Logos/Wikimedia Commons. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of a cashless economy. While the years leading up to it saw customers adopting new digital payment habits, such as an increasing preference for contactless payments and online card payments. For example, less than one in five Singaporeans now prefer using cash to electronic payment options in Singapore.
CURRENCIES
Fortune

What is DeFi? Explaining banks in the blockchain

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A new kind of alternative to traditional banking has been gaining traction recently called decentralized finance, also known as DeFi. DeFi refers to financial applications built on...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
protocol.com

Sequoia now has a crypto fund, too

Sequoia Capital has launched a new investment fund focused on crypto tokens, according to a report. The venture capital giant is allocating $500 million for a new strategy geared toward acquiring and earning returns from cryptocurrencies, Axios reported Thursday. "This fund will let us manage these tokens differently, from staking...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Shopify is investing in the future. But is it spending on the right things?

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Shopify’s spending dilemma, Jack Dorsey on CBDCs, and Sam Bankman-Fried on “crypto autumn.”. May I see your ID? That seems to be a theme in crypto lately as the industry races to put technology and policies in place before Washington does it for them. Circle and Coinbase have been busy, backing two tech initiatives called TRUST and Verite along with other key crypto players. The first seeks to comply with the FinCEN Travel Rule, while the second is a more generalized attempt to vouch for a person’s identity without necessarily disclosing it. The question is whether it will be enough to satisfy regulators — and appease crypto’s true believers, who think anything short of Satoshi Nakamoto-level anonymity is heresy.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
The Verge

Crypto exchange Binance.US is reportedly dealing with an SEC investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the relationship between the US branch of cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two trading firms that have ties to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, as reported by The Waall Street Journal. The two firms, Merit Peak Ltd. and Sigma Chain AG, serve as market makers that continually buy and sell crypto on Binance.US, helping to lower price volatility.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Crypto’s key players are putting some trust back into a trustless world

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Buffett and bitcoin, KYC in crypto, and Binance’s latest woes. Is Warren Buffett a crypto bro now? That’s the tendentious conclusion some have made after noticing that Berkshire Hathaway now had a $1 billion stake in Nubank, the Brazilian neobank whose shares have struggled since its December IPO. Buffett once said bitcoin was “rat poison squared”; Nubank’s investment arm allows customers to invest in crypto ETFs, but it doesn’t offer crypto trading. So is Buffett softening on crypto? More like warming up to fintech. And the investor you ought to be paying attention to at Berkshire is Todd Combs, anyway.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Mit#Fintech#Cornerstone Advisors
Motley Fool

How to Mine Cryptocurrency

When you first hear about cryptocurrency mining, it sounds too good to be true. By using your computing equipment to verify transactions on a blockchain, you'll earn crypto rewards. It doesn't require much effort on your part, so once you get it set up, it's passive income for you. But...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tesla
US News and World Report

Time to Ready Global Response to Crypto Risks, Regulators Say

LONDON (Reuters) - Risks from the $2.6 trillion crypto market could grow quickly and regulators need pre-prepared measures to bring the sector to heel, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 economies, said on Wednesday. While cryptoassets like bitcoin remain a small part of the...
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Regulations Must Have International Focus in 2022 and Beyond: William Je

Cryptocurrency regulations are evolving quickly around the globe as authorities respond to the growing risks posed by criminals exploiting the latest payment methods to mask and launder the profits from their crimes. According to William Je, founder and CEO of Hamilton Investment Management, this growth has warranted the introduction of...
CURRENCIES
protocol.com

BlockFi yields to the SEC

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: BlockFi yields to the SEC, how a DAO was done dirty, and Ripple eyes a euro move. If Crypto Dad says no, can you go to Crypto Mom? There’s an interesting dynamic at the SEC, with Commissioner Hester Peirce often dissenting with the agency’s decisions on crypto, both formally and in speeches. It’s easy to think of the agency as monolithic, and the SEC chairman’s dual role as both overseer and administrator tends to reinforce that. Peirce, whose industry-friendly views have won her the “Crypto Mom” title, may not be able to direct the agency’s workforce as Gary Gensler can. But she’s worth listening to, which is why you can expect to find her often in our Overheard section, where she offers a differing view on BlockFi’s SEC settlement.
MLB
protocol.com

Facebook’s crypto dream was faltering. Silvergate wants to salvage it.

Meta’s crypto ambitions ran into heavy turbulence from the beginning. The idea of a gargantuan social network running its own blockchain-based financial system, initially called Libra, just didn’t sit well with policymakers in the U.S. and beyond. Libra had the advantage of Facebook’s nearly 3 billion monthly users,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy