"If I was going to be traded, I wanted to come back here." Daniel Theis was ready to leave the Rockets by the time the Celtics came calling at the trade deadline. Theis says it wasn’t anything personal — he was happy to help the Rockets develop their young players as best he could. Still, the Rockets employ a lot of young players and don’t have a lot of use for a veteran big with a good amount of playoff experience.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO