Ranked light heavyweight prospects will take the spotlight on Saturday as No. 10 Johnny Walker faces No. 12 Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters are considered among the most explosive and versatile athletes in the top-heavy division. The winner will likely move up a few rungs in the rankings and could potentially reach the top five, providing leverage towards a potential title fight or title-eliminator. Both prospects were discovered on the popular recruiting program "Dana White's Contender Series" and are the latest pair of the show's alums to battle in the Octagon for much higher stakes.

