Opponents of the proposed beef harvesting plant project in Junction City were direct in their comments to the Junction City Commission Tuesday night. Kelsey Mann called for transparency on what city and county leaders have looked at as they do their due diligence. "Your actions tell us that you are moving forward with this. " She pointed to soil samples and a request for a base grant. "So as a community member I am asking for transparency on what you have looked into and what you have learned doing your due diligence."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO