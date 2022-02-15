How to watch, listen to Tennessee-Kentucky

In all the hoopla surrounding Notre Dame’s coaching changes, one name might have slipped through the cracks. Tyler Plantz, who had been on the Irish’s staff since 2015 after a career in which he moved up from walk-on to scholarship player, no longer is with the program. Plantz, who most recently served as the assistant director of football operations and senior special teams and offensive analyst, has returned home. More specifically, he now is the head coach at Providence Catholic in New Lenox, Illinois.

