How to watch, listen to Tennessee-Kentucky
No. 13 Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) will host No. 3 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC) Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Wildcats defeated Tennessee, 107-79, on Jan. 15 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Below is how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Kentucky game Tuesday.
Tipoff: 9 p.m. EST
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Thompson-Boling Arena)
Television: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Vol Network
