How to watch, listen to Tennessee-Kentucky

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 13 Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) will host No. 3 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC) Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats defeated Tennessee, 107-79, on Jan. 15 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Below is how to watch and listen to the Tennessee-Kentucky game Tuesday.

Tipoff: 9 p.m. EST

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Vol Network

