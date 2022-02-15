ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Setting up a Samsung phone is still the worst part of using one

By Daniel Bader
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
I am one of the few lucky people who got his mitts on a Samsung Galaxy S22 before the February 25th release date, and I'll be putting the phone through its paces in time for a full review in the next week or two. But one thing that struck me —...

wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The Worst Cellular Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Your iPhone battery isn’t just suffering at the hands of social media apps like Facebook and TikTok or streaming apps like Netflix. There are a few cellular mistakes you could be making that are resulting in a less efficient phone. The good news is that the minute you uncover these errors, turning the tide couldn’t be easier. Tech Expert Anup Kayastha spoke to SHEFinds.com about two of the worst cellular mistakes you should stop making because they ruin your iPhone battery. Here’s what you need to know.
CELL PHONES
#Samsung Health#Android Phone#Samsung Phones#Android Smartphones#Smart Phone
techweez.com

Facebook Isn’t Listening On Your Phone. It Doesn’t Have To

Early this week, a video went viral(20 million views) on TikTok about how Facebook is listening on your phone. The woman in the video claimed she was a former Facebook employee. The video is part of the viral “tell me something from a place you used to work at” trend....
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

5 Battery-Saving Settings You Should Enable On Your iPhone ASAP

You may not know it yet, but there are settings on your iPhone that can actually boost your device’s battery power — and it takes nothing more than a bit of knowledge about them and remembering to enable them to get the job done. If you feel like you’ve been stuck with a snail-like phone for far too long, the solution doesn’t have to be to chuck your device in the trash and shell out hundreds for a new one — you may not even need to replace its battery just yet. Tech Expert Jim Peterson, co-founder of My Speech Class, has provided tips on five battery-saving settings you should enable on your iPhone ASAP. Try these before you spend a dime.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Easiest ways to connect your smartphone to your TV

The line between your various gadgets is blurring by the day. You can connect your tablet to your surveillance system and your smart speaker to your refrigerator. You can see who’s at the door from your computer and adjust the thermostat from your phone. When it comes to your...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, S22 camera hardware details revealed

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series looks to be impressive. The company is marketing the phones for the camera capabilities, and information on the hardware driving that performance has now surfaced, with a few surprises thrown in as well. Starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the range-topping model uses the same...
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Slow smartphone? This is how to make your phone faster

Does it take several seconds to complete a simple Google search on your smartphone? Many tech tools get slower and slower over time, but you don’t have to accept that. You can take the steps yourself to make your Android phone faster. 1. Free up space. You’ve probably thought...
CELL PHONES
texasguardian.com

How to Track Mobile Phone Messages and Calls?

Monitoring can be straightforward, depending on your approach. If you like to monitor a phone without any password or access, there are specific things you can do that might allow you to learn a bit about how to track mobile phone messages. So, do you think your kid is having...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Galaxy S22 series: Here's how much you'll get for your old Samsung phone

It looks like Samsung really wants you to get the S22 Ultra over the other stablemates. Samsung has revealed trade-in values for older Samsung devices when buying the S22 series. The company is offering the best trade-in values for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S22...
CELL PHONES
