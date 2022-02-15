ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US wins speedskating team pursuit bronze

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The United States has won its second speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics, taking the bronze in men’s team pursuit.

With 36-year-old Joey Mantia leading three American skaters through all eight laps, the U.S. denied Sven Kramer of the Netherlands his 10th career medal.

The U.S. finished in 3 minutes, 38.80 seconds, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the Dutch.

Also winning bronze with Mantia are Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman. Cepuran skated in the semifinals, then was replaced by Mantia for the bronze-medal race.

