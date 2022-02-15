Inmate escapes from El Reno correctional facility

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, inmate Bryan Scott Miller was reported missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution El Reno.

Miller is a 36-year-old Black man with black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’1″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Miller was sentenced in the Western District of Oklahoma to a 24-month sentence for distribution of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

If you have any information about Miller, contact the United States Marshals Service at (405) 231-4206.

