ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

Inmate escapes from El Reno correctional facility

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxmga_0eEtmmNy00

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, inmate Bryan Scott Miller was reported missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution El Reno.

Oklahoma City police investigating after discovering two bodies inside vehicle at mobile home park

Miller is a 36-year-old Black man with black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’1″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Miller was sentenced in the Western District of Oklahoma to a 24-month sentence for distribution of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

New bill to change how rifles are carried in public

If you have any information about Miller, contact the United States Marshals Service at (405) 231-4206.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
El Reno, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Sports
El Reno, OK
Sports
City
El Reno, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Norman Police search for missing man

32-year-old Shannon Wilson is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child and has a reduced level of cognitive function.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facility#Black Hair#Scott Miller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy