If the end of the world arrives, no bear forecaster will take any credit. As soon as inflation rose, bears started marching again with the gloom and doom forecasts. Twelve years ago, the parade focused on quantitative easing and risks of hyperinflation. At times the early social media was covered by a dark cloud of gloom and doom. Some of us who were trying to resist were even ridiculed. There were forecasts for Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping to 4K from about 11K. I my opinion they succeeded in causing many to miss one of the strongest uptrends in market history.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO