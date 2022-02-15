ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials allege a conservative financial website with a significant American readership is amplifying Kremlin propaganda. And the intelligence officials...

US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted overwhelmingly to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn” Russian military aggression toward its neighbor. The action comes amid new fears of a possible Russian invasion that could spiral toward a European war. President Joe Biden says there’s “every indication” of a possible attack. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin’s potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border. The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the Senate on record supporting Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression.
