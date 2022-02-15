Zoe Saldana Talks About Gamora's Fate In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

Would anyone else expect Drax the Destroyer to be one of the funniest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Before 2014, I would have told you to stop smoking whatever it is you’re on. But you know what? James Gunn and Dave Bautista made me a believer and after the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax only got funnier. As if his abrasive and dry delivery of his humor wasn’t exacerbated enough in the second Guardians of the Galaxy, the Russo Brothers only added more icing on the cake with Avengers: Infinity War. And holy smokes, was he not one of the funniest parts of the movie? Oh, I believe he was and I think Dave Bautista deserves all the credit he can get. Did you know he actually improvised the “Why is Gamora?” line? This is precisely why he needs to be in more movies. But we all need to ask ourselves one question that has been lingering in our heads for the last few years. I think you already know what it is and since James Gunn and the original crew is currently filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy, I think now’s the time to bring it up again. As of now, we know that this is the last time we will see the original Guardians team in the MCU. As sad as that is, we all knew it was inevitable. Just like the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy is going to lose some of its original members and be replaced by new ones.

