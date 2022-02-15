ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Saldana Talks About Gamora's Fate In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Zoe Saldana, who played Gamora's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has opened up about her fate in the upcoming installment, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." "It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it," the 43-year-old actress told Slashfilm...

HOLAUSA

Zoe Saldana gets in trouble with Marvel for a now-deleted Instagram post

Zoe Saldana is filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and sharing with her legion of fans how she spends her free time in between takes. While wearing her Gamora costume, the Dominican descent actress shares funny Instagram reels about her strict diet, including tons of apples, blueberries, very on-brand green juices, and zero chocolates.
People

Zoe Saldana Jokes 'Marvel Security' Made Her Delete Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Behind-the-Scenes Video

Zoe Saldana had a close call with some Marvel spoilers. The actress posted a video of herself Monday flipping through pages of a binder while sipping from a mate cup in her green Gamora face makeup. She joked in the caption that "Marvel Security" had asked her to delete the behind-the-scenes clip from Instagram previously to avoid Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 spoilers, so she used the green pen effect to cover up the contents of the binder.
TVOvermind

Will Drax Still Die In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Would anyone else expect Drax the Destroyer to be one of the funniest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Before 2014, I would have told you to stop smoking whatever it is you’re on. But you know what? James Gunn and Dave Bautista made me a believer and after the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Drax only got funnier. As if his abrasive and dry delivery of his humor wasn’t exacerbated enough in the second Guardians of the Galaxy, the Russo Brothers only added more icing on the cake with Avengers: Infinity War. And holy smokes, was he not one of the funniest parts of the movie? Oh, I believe he was and I think Dave Bautista deserves all the credit he can get. Did you know he actually improvised the “Why is Gamora?” line? This is precisely why he needs to be in more movies. But we all need to ask ourselves one question that has been lingering in our heads for the last few years. I think you already know what it is and since James Gunn and the original crew is currently filming the third Guardians of the Galaxy, I think now’s the time to bring it up again. As of now, we know that this is the last time we will see the original Guardians team in the MCU. As sad as that is, we all knew it was inevitable. Just like the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy is going to lose some of its original members and be replaced by new ones.
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Someone Is Trying to Sneak Extra Shots Into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn's DC series, Peacemaker, is coming to an end net week, but there's plenty to look forward to from the director. Gunn is currently in production on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and while it's been confirmed that the movie will mark the last time the entire Guardians team is together onscreen, the cast and crew are clearly having fun and making the most of their last journey together. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share a hilarious image that was likely drawn and snuck on set by Karen Gillan (Nebula).
WHAS 11

Zoe Saldana, Billy Bob Thornton to Star in Two Paramount Plus Series

Zoe Saldana is joining the Paramount+ family, and Billy Bob Thornton will lead his own series. Saldana will star in and executive produce Lioness, an upcoming drama series from Taylor Sheridan, it was announced Tuesday during ViacomCBS Investor Day. Nicole Kidman, through her production company, Blossom Films, will serve as an executive producer. Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) will serve as showrunner.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chukwudi Iwuji Teases His Mystery Marvel Character

Actor Chukwudi Iwuji wasted no time hopping from one comic project to another. Iwuji stars in Peacemaker as Murn, the cold and calculated leader of the secret team at the center of the series. Before the show arrived, creator James Gunn revealed that he was taking Iwuji back with him to Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for a secret, but very major role in the trilogy-ender. With just one episode left in Peacemaker, we still don't know who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he admits it's a far cry from his current DC character.
Popculture

'Star Trek 4' With Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto Announced at Paramount

Star Trek 4 has been announced at Paramount, with cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto all coming back for the big project. The big news was revealed at the company's Investors Day Presentation on Tuesday. In addition to the returning cast members, director J.J. Abrams is attached as well. Abrams directed the first two film in the series: Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). The third film, Star Trek Beyond (2016), was directed by Justin Lin.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Getting Trolled by Rick and Morty on Set

Someone is paying an elaborate Rick and Morty joke on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 director James Gunn. In what is now (at the time of writing this) an active investigation being directed over Gunn's Twitter feed, the filmmaker keeps tracking a set of Rick and Morty keychains that keep getting added to the stand for his video monitor of the production and takes. It started with Rick's best friend Squanchy showing up, followed by none other than Mr. Meeseeks, Mr. Poopybutthole, Snowball, and finally Morty himself. Can Rick be far behind?
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Reveals How Peacemaker and Suicide Squad Changed His Movie

James Gunn has been all over the comic book map the last couple of years. The filmmaker wrote and directed The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. (after being fired and subsequently rehired by Marvel) and jumped immediately from that to its HBO Max spinoff series, Peacemaker. He's got a second season of Peacemaker and another Suicide Squad spinoff in the works, but not before shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production.
pocketgamer.com

Marvel Future Fight adds new uniforms for the Guardians of the Galaxy and a new World Boss from Marvel's What If TV Show

Netmarble has just announced lots of new content arriving in their popular RPG Marvel Future Fight. They are adding new costumes for three powerful characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy team, a new and ferocious World Boss straight from the pages of Marvel’s What If show on Disney+, and a tonne of rewards to earn. Check it all out below:
