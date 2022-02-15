United Fire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $57.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.69 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $272.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $253.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.6 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

