IQVIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $318 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $966 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.87 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.95 to $10.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15 billion.

