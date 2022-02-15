Fidelity National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $291 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $417 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.47. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.47 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.25 to $7.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.93 billion.

