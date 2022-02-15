LGI Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $111.3 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.53 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $801.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $429.6 million, or $17.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGIH