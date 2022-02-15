Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $576 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $543 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $620 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPRX