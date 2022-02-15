Safety, Income and Growth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Safety, Income and Growth Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $52 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.1 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $187 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFE