ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Safety, Income and Growth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Safety, Income and Growth Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $52 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.1 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $187 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFE

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

ING Q4 earnings helped by strong lending volumes, fee income growth

Netherlands-based bank ING Group (NYSE:ING) wrapped up 2021 with strong lending volumes and fee income growth, according to its Q4 earnings report. Q4 total income of 4.62B euros ($5.8B) topped the EUR 4.5B consensus and gained from EUR 41.2B in the year-ago period. Q4 net interest income of 3.4B euros...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy