Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) _ Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $954,000.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $87.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $15.5 million, or 32 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $322 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $91 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNT