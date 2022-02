10x Genomics (TXG -14.4%) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday as analysts trimmed their price targets on the stock in reaction to the company’s Q4 2021 earnings release. Despite a strong revenue beat following a ~28% YoY rise in the top line, the company’s quarterly gross margin narrowed to ~81% from ~83%, driven by a change in the product mix partially offset by a decline in costs due to an increase in production at its second manufacturing site.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO