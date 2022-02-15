ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nope: everything we know about Jordan Peele’s horror epic

By Matthew Singer
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the span of three films, Key & Peele sketch comedian-turned-horror auteur Jordan Peele has entered the increasingly rarefied tier of director whose name generates intense anticipation around any project it’s attached to. In short, he’s one of the coolest filmmakers on the planet. Part of the reason for that, of...

Inverse

You need to watch the most crime thriller on Netflix ASAP

There aren’t many filmmakers working today who are as revered as David Fincher. Thanks to films like Fight Club, The Social Network, and Zodiac, Fincher has become one of the most successful and popular auteur filmmakers of the past 30 years. However, even someone as dependable as Fincher can make movies that aren’t quite as well-received as others, with some titles destined to be strangely underrated entries in a well-known filmography.
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
film-book.com

NOPE (2022) Movie Trailer: Jordan Peele’s New Pop Nightmare: The Expansive Horror Epic starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer

Jordan Peele‘s Nope (2022) movie trailer has been released by Universal Pictures. The Nope trailer stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, and Ryan W. Garcia. Crew. Jordan Peele wrote the screenplay for Nope. Michael Abels created the music...
manofmany.com

Chilling First Trailer for Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Masterpiece ‘Nope’ Arrives

Jordan Peele has come a long way since his A-A-Ron days. The comedian turned Oscar-winning master of modern horror has carved out an incredible niche for gripping, tense releases that not only skew perception but make you question society. Fresh off his 2017 film Get Out being named as the Greatest Screenplay of the 21st Century, Peele has returned to the big screen once again, dropping the first trailer for his long-awaited new film Nope, set to be released on August 4.
CinemaBlend

Nope Trailer Finally Reveals What Jordan Peele's Latest Terrifying Vision Is About, And I'm All In

Few filmmakers in history have impacted a genre as quickly and substantially as Jordan Peele has influenced horror cinema. He made a game-changer with Get Out, his directorial debut, and in no way did he suffer a sophomore slump with 2019's Us. Naturally, cinephiles the world over are now drooling with anticipation over Peele's next feature, Nope, and we finally got to obsess over our first substantial look at what's in store, and it first requires looking up to the sky, to then be followed by screaming in terror, and then repeat. I do love such patterns.
thedigitalfix.com

First spooky trailer for Jordan Peele’s Nope released ahead of the Superbowl

After the monster hits that were Get Out and Us both made over $250 million each at the box office, the world has been waiting for Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie. And as with the last two, before they were released, we don’t yet know very much about it. We’ve had a title reveal – Nope – and a few casting updates and that’s pretty much it. Until now.
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Made an Alien Invasion Horror Movie!

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice)...
Polygon

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis trailer is superhero cinema at its best

Warner Bros. have unleashed the first trailer for Elvis, Baz Luhrman’s musical biopic of the eponymous rock-and-roll legend starring Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Tom Hanks, and it is absolutely bonkers. Baz Luhrmann is one of the most stylistically eccentric auteurs of his generation, known...
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
AL.com

‘Elvis’ movie trailer: Your first look at the King

The long-awaited music biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the King and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, finally has a trailer. From “Moulin Rouge!” and “Romeo + Juliet” director Baz Luhrmann comes this take on the origins of the Mississippi-bon superstar known for his string of his like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and Hound Dog,” as well as his worldwide fame and impact on music and entertainment.
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
