Nope: everything we know about Jordan Peele’s horror epic

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO