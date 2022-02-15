What Did You Love About The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO