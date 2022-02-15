ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Did You Love About The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

By Morgan Fogarty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some are calling it the best Super Bowl halftime show of all time. In the first ever all hip-hop halftime show, the “original gangsters” Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre were...

Edge On The Clock: Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Outfit Being Sold As NFT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl halftime performance outfit is being turned into an NFT. The outfit’s designer, Peter Dundas, teamed with Dress X for the venture. You can wear Blige’s custom mirror-embellished crop top with cutouts and matching shorts in the metaverse. All 10 editions of the outfit have sold out. Right now, re-sellers are offering them to the highest bidders for as much as $1,500.
NFL
