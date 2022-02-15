Gilat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) _ Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILT