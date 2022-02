Dramatic gestational weight gain led to unique growth patterns in female offspring at ages 5 to 14 years, an observational study suggested. Of four pregnancy weight gain patterns identified among 337 mother-child pairs, the one that had the greatest effect on offspring growth was one in which mothers rapidly gained weight during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, then plateaued with slower weight gain, and then resumed moderate weight gain for the last few weeks of pregnancy, reported Elizabeth M. Widen, PhD, RD, of the University of Texas at Austin, and colleagues in the journal Obesity.

