DNA analysis of elephant ivory reveals trafficking networks

By CHRISTINA LARSON AP Science Writer
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As few as three major criminal groups are responsible for smuggling the vast majority of elephant ivory tusks out of Africa, according to a new study. Researchers used analysis of DNA from seized elephant tusks and evidence such as phone records, license plates, financial records and shipping documents...

Smithonian

Researchers Now Know Where the Ancient Maya Planted Their Sacred Cacao Groves

Researchers at Brigham Young University (BYU) have discovered the locations of cacao groves sacred to the ancient Maya , writes Todd Hollingshead for BYU News. Working closely with archaeologists from the U.S. and Mexico, the team found evidence of cacao groves in sinkholes in the Yucatan Peninsula, and published their findings in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.
ARTnews

Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World’s Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
Univ. of Washington DNA testing shows links between criminal elephant ivory traffickers

Since 2004, scientists at the University of Washington have used DNA to help uncover criminal networks behind the trafficking of elephant ivory. And like the criminals they chase, the researchers regularly update their tactics. In a study released Monday, researchers from the UW Center for Environmental Forensic Science showcased their latest approach to testing ivory DNA, assessing 49 ivory seizures made in Africa between 2002 and 2019.
Phys.org

New research bites holes into theories about Megalodons

A new study leaves large tooth marks in previous conclusions about the body shape of the Megalodon, one of the largest sharks that ever lived. The study, which makes use of a pioneering technique for analyzing sharks, has now been published in the international journal Historical Biology. Megalodons swam the...
Ars Technica

The oldest hominin fossil ever found in the Levant

When the first members of our species ventured out of Africa, they walked into a world that earlier hominins, such as Homo erectus, had first explored a million years earlier. According to a recent study of a 1.5 million-year-old vertebra, those earlier hominins may have expanded beyond Africa in several waves—each following different environments and equipped for different ways of life.
Nature.com

Using DNA metabarcoding as a novel approach for analysis of platypus diet

Platypuses (Ornithorhynchus anatinus) forage for macroinvertebrate prey exclusively in freshwater habitats. Because food material in their faeces is well digested and mostly unidentifiable, previous dietary studies have relied on cheek pouch assessments and stable isotope analysis. Given DNA metabarcoding can identify species composition from only fragments of genetic material, we investigated its effectiveness in analysing the diet of platypuses, and to assess variation across seasons and sexes. Of the 18 orders and 60 families identified, Ephemeroptera and Diptera were the most prevalent orders, detected in 100% of samples, followed by Trichoptera, Pulmonata, and Odonata (86.21% of samples). Caenidae and Chironomidae were the most common families. Diptera had a high average DNA read, suggesting it is an important dietary component that may have been underestimated in previous studies. We found no variation in diet between sexes and only minimal changes between seasons. DNA metabarcoding proved to be a highly useful tool for assessing platypus diet, improving prey identification compared to cheek pouch analysis, which can underestimate soft-bodied organisms, and stable isotope analysis which cannot distinguish all taxa isotopically. This will be a useful tool for investigating how platypus prey diversity is impacted by habitat degradation as a result of anthropogenic stressors.
Nature.com

Reconstruction of 100-year dynamics in Daphnia spawning activity revealed by sedimentary DNA

Environmental DNA (eDNA) is currently developing as a powerful tool for assessing aquatic species dynamics. However, its utility as an assessment tool for quantification remain under debate as the sources of eDNA for different species is not always known. Therefore, accumulating information about eDNA sources from different species is urgently required. The objective of our study was to evaluate whether sedimentary DNA targeting two Daphnia species, D. galeata and D. pulicaria, could track Daphnia population dynamics and resting egg production. Applying a quantitative PCR targeting the mitochondrial 12S rRNA gene on sediment cores collected in Lake Biwa, Japan, we compared sedimentary DNA concentration of Daphnia with the abundance of remains and ephippia, reflecting their abundance and resting egg production, respectively. We found that the sedimentary DNA concentrations of Daphnia for the past century were inconsistent with their population abundance. However, the concentration was highly correlated with the resting egg production. Our results provide evidence that ephippia with resting eggs, released during spawning activities, was a significant source of Daphnia DNA archived in sediments. Our work provides critical insights for using sedimentary DNA as a monitoring tool for egg production dating back 100Â years.
Interesting Engineering

DNA detectives blow open the global ivory trade with incredible discovery

According to a bombshell report published Monday, there could be just one — or perhaps a few — criminal organizations behind nearly all of the illegal ivory trade. Researchers outline their findings in the journal in Nature Human Behavior, writing they used DNA from 4,320 elephant tusks from 49 different seizures to figure out when tusks from close relatives were included in separate poaching shipments. The results show that elephants poached from the same family groups frequently smuggled in shipments that had previously appeared to be unrelated.
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
The Independent

How our Stone Age ancestors tried to colonise western Europe 10,000 years earlier than previously thought

Anatomically modern humans – our species, Homo sapiens – reached western Europe some 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.But the discovery has also revealed a previously unknown tragic episode in human prehistory.An international team of archaeologists and other scientists, investigating a cave in southern France, has discovered clear evidence that Homo sapiens reached western Europe 54,000 years ago – but that their attempted colonisation seems to have ended in tragic failure.The evidence so far suggests that they only succeeded in surviving in the area for around 40 years.The definitive proof of Homo sapiens’ presence there is a recently analysed child’s...
Phys.org

Bronze Age women altered genetic landscape of Orkney

An international team led by researchers at the University of Huddersfield has used ancient DNA to rewrite the history of the Orkney islands to show that Orkney actually experienced large-scale immigration during the Early Bronze Age, which replaced much of the local population. The project was a close collaboration between...
AFP

End of the road in Colombia for Escobar's 'cocaine' hippos?

More than 100 African hippos descended from fewer than a handful imported as exotic pets by drug lord Pablo Escobar, face an uncertain future in Colombia. After the government added Escobar's so-called "cocaine" hippos Friday to a list of "introduced, invasive species," experts say killing them may be the only viable option. From the few individuals once housed at Escobar's Hacienda Napoles estate, the hippos' numbers have ballooned, with 130 now roaming free north of Bogota around the Magdalena River. Officials say the grazing giants, endemic to sub-Saharan Africa, threaten local wildlife and humans living along the river, whom they have already come into conflict with.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global DNA Sequencing Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2031

The Market.us research report, titled Global DNA Sequencing Market 2022, presents crucial information and statistical data about the DNA Sequencing Market with respect to the world. This report provides an overall analytical study of the DNA Sequencing Market, taking growth drivers, restraints, and future prospects into account. Prevailing trends and opportunities are also analyzed in this study.
Daily Mail

Meet Shep-en-Isis: Scientists reconstruct the face of a female mummy who died 2,600 years ago, revealing she was 'probably a beautiful young lady' despite having a set of protruding teeth

A forensic reconstruction of the face of a female mummy who died about 2,600 years ago reveals a 'beautiful young lady' with deep brown eyes and slightly protruding upper teeth. Scientists have spent months creating the reconstruction of what they call the most famous Egyptian mummy in Switzerland known as...
