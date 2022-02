For somebody who keeps tabs on the best new fly-fishing gear, I still rely on plenty of old standbys. A Winston LTX I purchased 20-plus years ago, for example, is still my favorite 5-weight rod. When I can find time to tie trout flies, I do so on the Renzetti Traveler vise that my dad gave me when I was in high school. Also dating back to my teenage years is the Wheatley fly box that I use for nymphs. (I’ve had to replace the foam inserts a couple of times over the decades; otherwise it’s good as new.) And my go-to fishing hat is a Sage ballcap that I purchased at a Missoula fly shop…in 2001.

2 DAYS AGO