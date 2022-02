BOSTON (CBS) – Truck driver Lionel Leaming is heading from Massachusetts to Buffalo, New York. He had not planned on it being the spot where other truckers are organizing to converge in support of the truck blockade at the Canadian border. “I’ll probably dance around it,” he said. “I feel like we’re a valuable asset to getting everything going, and I feel like they’re just hindering the progress,” he said. “They’re just making it harder on us, ‘cause less drivers means we’ve got to go back and forth from job sites.” Canadian truckers are at a standstill in protest of...

