A hot inflation release has Wall Street bracing for a half-point Fed rate hike in March, with a full percentage point of hikes by July. Everything got more expensive in January and fears remain that it will get worst. US stocks initially tumbled after surging prices made swap markets add another Fed rate hike, bringing the total to six Fed rate increases this year. Technology stocks suffered the biggest blow as underlying inflationary pressures remain strong and support expectations for hotter reports over the next month or two. The US consumer is clearly weakening here as rents, electricity, energy, and food prices continue to trend higher.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO