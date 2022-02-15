ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama bringing ’50th Anniversary Tour’ to Columbus

By Joe Clark
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country rock group Alabama will be making a stop in Columbus during its upcoming tour.

The “50th Anniversary Tour” will be coming to the Schottenstein Center April 28.

The Who announce Columbus concert stop

Alabama will be joined by Exile during the stop.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmater.com.

