Alabama bringing ’50th Anniversary Tour’ to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Country rock group Alabama will be making a stop in Columbus during its upcoming tour.
The “50th Anniversary Tour” will be coming to the Schottenstein Center April 28.The Who announce Columbus concert stop
Alabama will be joined by Exile during the stop.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmater.com.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0