I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume many of you are not in the job that you dreamed of. We all aspired for something unique when we were young and somehow life took a turn that required us to earn money in a job or career path that we did not expect. It shows in the many degrees earned but not utilized and the fact that the world just needs people in various workforce positions. This is a truth that most employees live every day, but many businesses are great at filling and retaining candidates in their business no matter the industry. From jobs that work in the 100-degree heat to stressful, fast-paced environments.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO