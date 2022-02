Newsweek reports "The footage, captured by a local police department in Mexico, shows a residential street in Cuauhtémoc city suddenly blanketed in dead birds as they drop from the sky mid-flight. Some of the birds lie dead in the street, while others manage to fly away." Turns out birds migrating from Mexico to Canada fly if a very tight cluster and if just one bird flies in a different direction after being chased by a hawk or someone the entire group can react, lose direction, become disoriented and crash. Most survived but some hit the ground so hard that they died. This video is shocking for sure. I linked it to my twitter and I'll show you from Youtube below too.

