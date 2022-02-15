ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Ralf Rangnick Urges Man United To Chase Christopher Nkunku This Summer

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wj7p9_0eEtjqv700

Nkunku is a player Rangnick has liked for a long time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United are said to have upped their level of interest in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

The 24-year-old has provided 11 goals and seven assists in 22 Bundesliga games this season.

But his most impressive form has come in the Champions League where he is averaging more than a goal per game, having scored seven times in six matches.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be the driving force behind any plans to bring Nkunku to Old Trafford.

Although Rangnick's time in the United dugout will end in the summer, he is set to stay on in a consultancy role for two more years.

Nkunku is a player Rangnick has liked for a long time.

Rangnick was Leipzig's director of football when they signed Nkunku from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Christopher Nkunku has been a key player for RB Leipzig since his arrival from PSG in 2019

IMAGO/Hartmut Bosener

And according to ESPN , United's interest in Nkunku only began in earnest after Rangnick arrived at the club in December.

It is claimed that from that point United's scouting team was told to focus on Nkunku, who has since developed into a summer transfer target.

Leipzig do not wish to part with their star man though.

Oliver Mintzlaff, Leipzig's global head of football, said earlier this month that the club will do all they can to keep the player, whose current contract runs to 2024.

Mintzlaff told Sky Deutschland : "He will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player. In football nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan.

"We don't have many players who can leave us in the summer. We want to strengthen the team rather than weaken it."

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Ralf Rangnick, believing the German isn't the level of coach he needs

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is not fit to lead the club in the eyes of Cristiano Ronaldo. That's the claim being made by Spanish outlet as, who say that the Portuguese forward has expressed serious concerns with the direction that the club are going in, amidst rumours that he might cut his two-year contract in half this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd snubbed Rangnick recommendation of RB Leipzig attacker Nkunku

Manchester United snubbed interim coach Ralf Rangnick's transfer demands last month. United did not secure a defensive midfielder for Rangnick, who was reported to want at least one player to strengthen his squad in January. Rangnick also wanted to add Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. The goal scoring midfielder, however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Person
Oliver Mintzlaff
Person
Ralf Rangnick
cascadebusnews.com

What to Expect from Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United News

When Manchester United news broke that Ralf Rangnick had been recruited to lead the club until the end of the season, it did not surprise many. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the Old Trafford club in November 2021, having failed to keep up to the expectation. Many have described Ralf Rangnick as ‘tuff,’ but time will tell whether his stint at the club will end like that of his predecessor. The tactician takes over Michael Carrick, who confirmed departure after a 3-2 win over Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#The Champions League#Psg#Espn
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
27
Followers
48
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy