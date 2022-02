Does your service and product branding reflect the needs your patients can enjoy from a distance?. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a huge focus on the number of jobs that have gone remote. However, the workplace isn’t the only area seeing increases in from-home activities. COVID-19 has also impacted the way patients interact with their health care provider services and products. The question is: Has your brand been adjusted to work harmoniously with the new remote world for product branding?

